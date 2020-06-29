5013 Clover Mist Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4/2-+ plus 2 car garage home offers more than 2,300 sq. ft. of very comfortable living space. As you enter this 2 story home and walk through the open family room youGÇÖll fall in love with the well-appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stunning cabinetry and large island/breakfast bar complete with sink. The spacious master suite offers walk-in closets plus an oval tub framed with beautiful tilework, separate walk-in shower, dual sinks and more. Covered patio in back is perfect for get-togethers with family and friends. Formal dining room, special accents throughout, 3 large upstairs bedrooms plus bonus home office/media room and more in a very convenient Apollo Beach neighborhood with a refreshing community pool? Call now to see this one before itGÇÖs gone.
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.