Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Simply gorgeous 5/3/3 home with approximately 3494 sq ft. Walk in the front doors to be welcomed by the formal living/dining room combo. Kitchen over looks the over sized family room with sliders that open to large back yard. Kitchen offers 42 cabinets,granite counter tops. Master Suite offers separate sitting area, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower stall. Large bonus room makes a great retreat.