All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
2358 Dovesong Trace Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:35 PM

2358 Dovesong Trace Drive

2358 Dovesong Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2358 Dovesong Trace Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome Home to this lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath+Den home in Hawks Point. This home boasts a wonderful layout with high ceilings and plenty of natural light and includes a formal dining and living area plus a family room and caf+¬ area near the kitchen. The kitchen is gorgeous with dark espresso cabinets, stainless appliances and granite countertops. This home is perfect for entertaining with an easy flow from the kitchen to the living room and then on to the screen patio and spacious backyard (there are no neighbors behind you). The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king-sized bed and the master bathroom is poised to become a spa retreat with a large soaking tub, stand up shower and granite countertops. The other two bedrooms are a comfortable size with plenty of room for family members or guests. The den is perfectly appointed to become a flexible, cozy space designed to fit your individual needs. Hawks Point is gated and includes a large pool, fitness center, dog park and playground. Ruskin has a small town feel but is also conveniently located close to US 41 & I75, Tampa, Sarasota, MacDill AFB, central Florida attractions, Gulf Beaches, AMAZON, shopping, dining and entertainment. Call today to schedule a private showing.

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL R.

Call or Text ‭(844) 326-7613‬
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive have any available units?
2358 Dovesong Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive have?
Some of 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2358 Dovesong Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive has a pool.
Does 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2358 Dovesong Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa