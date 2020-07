Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF HAWKS POINT. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD CABINETS AND HARD SERVICE COUNTERS TOPS. CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT AND NEWER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. 4TH BEDROOM COULD BE USED AS DEN IF YOU PREFER. SIT AND RELAX ON YOUR COVERED LANAI AND ENJOY THE POND VIEW. COMMUNITY FEATURES INCLUDE: POOL, FITNESS CENTER, PLAY GROUND AND MUCH MORE. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND EXPRESSWAYS.