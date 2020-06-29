1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE

Amenities

Beautiful NEARLY NEW 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage, plus a den! Nestled in the quiet Hawks Landing community. Enjoy privacy with NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS & an oversized Private backyard! Walk in to a large office space just off the foyer, the home opens up into the complete open living space! Perfect for entertaining!! The kitchen features a large island complete with breakfast bar, stunning wood cabinets with crown molding, and nearly new appliances! Tile floors throughout the downstairs! Upstairs, this home features a large loft space, UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY, and 3 large bedrooms with large closets. The Master bedroom is HUGE, featuring en-suite bath with dual sinks & enormous closet! Tons of room and plenty of storage space throughout this home! Meticulously maintained and loved! Conveniently located to dining, schools, shopping, The Manatee Viewing Center, Apollo Beach Nature Park on Tampa Bay.