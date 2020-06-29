All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE

1610 Redmond Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Redmond Brook Lane, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful NEARLY NEW 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage, plus a den! Nestled in the quiet Hawks Landing community. Enjoy privacy with NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS & an oversized Private backyard! Walk in to a large office space just off the foyer, the home opens up into the complete open living space! Perfect for entertaining!! The kitchen features a large island complete with breakfast bar, stunning wood cabinets with crown molding, and nearly new appliances! Tile floors throughout the downstairs! Upstairs, this home features a large loft space, UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY, and 3 large bedrooms with large closets. The Master bedroom is HUGE, featuring en-suite bath with dual sinks & enormous closet! Tons of room and plenty of storage space throughout this home! Meticulously maintained and loved! Conveniently located to dining, schools, shopping, The Manatee Viewing Center, Apollo Beach Nature Park on Tampa Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE have any available units?
1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE have?
Some of 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE offers parking.
Does 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 REDMOND BROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

