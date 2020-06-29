All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

1116 Lauren Manor

1116 Lauren Manor Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Lauren Manor Loop, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1116 Lauren Manor Available 05/01/19 3/2/2 Larger Fenced Back Yard! - Please call Lara Kelly 850 322 3060 for more information on this home. 3/2/2 in Addison Manor 1844 heated square ft. Open concept dining/living/dinette and kitchen 36 inch cabinets stacked crown molding. No Carpet all tile. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Lawn care also included. $75.00 processing fee due and time of move in along with other move in fees. Large fenced in back yard.

(RLNE3021859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Lauren Manor have any available units?
1116 Lauren Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1116 Lauren Manor have?
Some of 1116 Lauren Manor's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Lauren Manor currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Lauren Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Lauren Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Lauren Manor is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Lauren Manor offer parking?
No, 1116 Lauren Manor does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Lauren Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Lauren Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Lauren Manor have a pool?
No, 1116 Lauren Manor does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Lauren Manor have accessible units?
No, 1116 Lauren Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Lauren Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Lauren Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Lauren Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Lauren Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
