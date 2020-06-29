Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1116 Lauren Manor Available 05/01/19 3/2/2 Larger Fenced Back Yard! - Please call Lara Kelly 850 322 3060 for more information on this home. 3/2/2 in Addison Manor 1844 heated square ft. Open concept dining/living/dinette and kitchen 36 inch cabinets stacked crown molding. No Carpet all tile. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Lawn care also included. $75.00 processing fee due and time of move in along with other move in fees. Large fenced in back yard.



(RLNE3021859)