2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
61 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pebble Beach
1 Unit Available
180 ROTONDA BOULEVARD W
180 Rotonda Boulevard West, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the deed restricted community of Rotonda West. Apartment features tile in the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and family room, carpet in the bedrooms, screened lanai, and interior laundry.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
64 ANNAPOLIS LANE
64 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1351 sqft
Lovely 2-bedroom 2-bath pool home offers a spacious open floor plan with a living room and family room. Family room overlooks the large lanai and pool area, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
270 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
270 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath ,1 car garage, 1/3 of triplex on canal, available May 1st,2020. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and sewer for $1100.00 per month.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6800 PLACIDA ROAD
6800 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1092 sqft
Fiddlers Green Phase I is a welcome reprieve from everything! This unit is an end unit and has great views with a wonderful cross breeze.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6600 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD
6600 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
932 sqft
Golden Tee Seasonal Rental Available 2017!! 2 bed 2 bath condo.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
98 CADDY ROAD
98 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1167 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 2/28/21. Not available March & April. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1500/month and $700/week.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8409 PLACIDA ROAD
8409 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1009 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2021. Rented 1/3/21 TO 4/3/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rates are $1500/month and $800/week.
Results within 1 mile of Rotonda
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8200 MEMORY LANE
8200 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 - Mar 31) Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8151 MEMORY LANE
8151 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
Ground floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo corner unit available for March 2019!! Amenities include club house, heated pool and tennis courts.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7485 FORKLAND STREET
7485 Forkland Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1241 sqft
Rented 10/1/20 - 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week. This very cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is located on a quiet street in East Englewood.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
10484 GREENWAY AVENUE
10484 Greenway Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1123 sqft
Available for January 2020 for $2500 !!.Available as a seasonal rental only but can be rented for long duration , all the utilities such as electric, cable , internet , water and sewer and exterior maintenance are included in the rent price.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7448 QUARRY STREET
7448 Quarry Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
Available March 2021 Rented Jan-Feb 2021. East Englewood location. Cozy 2 bedroom split plan home offers a large rear tiled lanai for morning coffees. TV'S in Living Room and master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Rotonda
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9426 Tacoma Ave,
9426 Tacoma Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Brand New Duplex Rental Available - Property Id: 281598 Brand new duplex available to rent 06/01/2020. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: July through December 2020 RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13100 So McCall Rd Unit 182
13100 S McCall Rd, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
*Annual* Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo - Gulf Point Cove condos - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath with tile floors throughout. Newer appliances in eat in kitchen, washer & dryer in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B
1965 Massachusetts Ave, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
636 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - Available: April 2020 and June - Dec 2020 RENTED: January-March 2020 and May 2020 and Jan-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $2,420* / month Apr-Dec $1,650* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Don't miss out on this Duplex pool home
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7019 Janette Street
7019 Janette Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***Pet Friendly-Fenced in Back Yard*** AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020 RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $2,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Does not include taxes and fees This quaint, beautifully landscaped two
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1231 WILSON DRIVE
1231 Wilson Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
10435 PORT EVERGLADES STREET
10435 Port Everglades Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1325 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 1/5 Duplex with 1 car garage available 6/16/2020 for rent. Very spacious floor plan, laminate floors, washer and dryer with large back yard. Rent includes lawn maintenance for $1350 per month.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1120 LAMPP DRIVE
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1108 sqft
Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9522 ACE ROAD
9522 Ace Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
cute 3 bed 2 bath duplex 1065 sq. ft. screened porch and open floor plan. washer and dry hook up in unit. Many newer upgrades such as; roof, gutters, and downspouts. Lawn Maintenance Included
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
731 Bertrend Street
731 Bertrend Street, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1133 sqft
Charming unfurnished home tucked way in a quiet neighborhood. Near Englewood YMCA and hospital.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET
10437 Port Everglades Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1325 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed 2 bath 1/5 Duplex with 1 car garage available now for rent. Very spacious floor plan, laminate floors, washer and dryer with large back yard. Rent includes lawn maintenance for $1350 per month.
