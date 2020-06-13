/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:43 AM
38 Furnished Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE August 1- 31 October 2020. December 2020 - January 2021 (Discount avail for tenants that rent December & Jan. together). *** RESERVED NOV 1 -30, 2020, FEB 1 - APR 30, 2021. *** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
84 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
84 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Furnished Annual rental available April 1st, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor condo. Amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse and pools. Rent includes water and sewer for $1050.00 per month.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pebble Beach
1 Unit Available
42 MARK TWAIN LANE
42 Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1677 sqft
3-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL, Available for 2021 OFF SEASONS ONLY. Rent this comfortable upscale 3-bedroom, 2- bath home with a heated pool on a nice wide canal in the beautiful golf course community of Rotonda West.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
259 CADDY ROAD
259 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1737 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,700.00/month and $800.00/week.
Results within 1 mile of Rotonda
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7448 QUARRY STREET
7448 Quarry Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
Available March 2021 Rented Jan-Feb 2021. East Englewood location. Cozy 2 bedroom split plan home offers a large rear tiled lanai for morning coffees. TV'S in Living Room and master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Rotonda
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1494 Janet Place
1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1744 sqft
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE: We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2044 PLACIDA ROAD
2044 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
450 sqft
RENT REDUCTION. On canal. No bridges to open water. Bring your boat. Cute duplex with great lanai. New A/C. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Immediate move in available. Plenty of parking. 130 FT SEAWALL
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1120 LAMPP DRIVE
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1108 sqft
Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
1688 Winstan Avenue
1688 Winstan Avenue, Englewood, FL
Studio
$1,400
912 sqft
Waterfront studio house available! Enjoy tile flooring throughout, breakfast bar, and washer and dryer in unit. Home is partially furnished, but can be unfurnished if preferred.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
867 E 6TH STREET
867 East 6th Street, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Annual Rental Available now. 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, furnished or unfurnished, immaculately kept for $1325.00 per month. Close to shopping,schools and beaches.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE
1300 Holiday Drive, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Vacation rental or Annual Rental steps from multiple beaches, Public beach access at Beachcomber lane just before Holiday Dr. great fishing, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, boating & beautiful sunsets. Quiet dead-end street with little traffic.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1330 BEACH ROAD
1330 Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Private resort, competently remodeled to highest standards.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6460 BLUEBERRY DRIVE
6460 Blueberry Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1672 sqft
*Seasonal Rental*Welcome home to this peaceful and serene private home. 3/2 with large open areas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13343 YAGER LANE
13343 Yager Lane, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Relax and put your feet up, you are home! .... Fully Furnished Vacation Home Available from Off Season - July 2020 through 11/30/2020 - this immaculate home is located in the waterfront community of South Gulf Cove.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD
4274 Gillot Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1574 sqft
Absolute Gorgeous Views from every room of this home upon entry. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car Garage with Heated Pool on Canal with Boat Dock/Lift: Fully furnished with everything you need for a home away from home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7426 CLEARWATER STREET
7426 Clearwater Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021. Available April 1 - December 31 2020. East Englewood location and within a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom home has it all for your winter or monthly stays.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5000 GASPARILLA ROAD
5000 Gasparilla Road, Charlotte County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,710
710 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of secluded beach front living at the Boca Grande Club. Tastefully, fully furnished one bedroom, split bathroom with walk-in shower unit. King size bed in master bedroom with queen pullout couch in living room.
Results within 10 miles of Rotonda
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5050 N Beach Rd #301
5050 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2525 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota key! - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota Key! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath top floor Condo provides Water Views and all the comforts of Florida
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26632 Raphis Royale Blvd
26632 Raphis Royale Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2310 sqft
Gorgeous pool home in Boca Royale - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY IN THE OFF-SEASON 2020 Available March 19th, 2020 Boca Royale Golf and Country club immaculate luxury home available to rent, tastefully furnished with everything you need, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8071 Meade Court - S026
8071 Meade Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
998 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: Sept - Dec 2020 RENTED: Jan - Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $1,800* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Very cute two bedroom home located in Leisure Villas of North Port, a 55+ Community.
