5420 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite internet access lobby

Five-star condo NOW available for OFF-SEASON rental from 4/1 - 10/31/20. ENJOY outstanding direct panoramic ocean views from all rooms, wrap-around balconies with DUAL ICW and ocean views from north balcony. ALL white framed impact glass sliding doors + windows showcasing direct ocean views. Enjoy Queens beds in Master + Guest Suite., Custom Walk in closet in master, TV's + WIFI internet in all rooms. Custom wet bar off dining area, fine leather seating in living area with separate media seating. Enjoy the formal dining room w/elegant glass table + fine crystal chandelier. Lovely light fixtures throughout. Upper Level Garage Parking #113 w/easy access to Connemara lobby entrance. Enjoy the tranquil pace of the off season months at lovely Connemara 2101.