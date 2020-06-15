5280 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views. French doors to den or 3rd BR. Fine porcelain tile floors in living areas, spacious double door entrance, interior laundry room w/full size washer/dryer+ washing basin. King bed in master, jacuzzi tub + frameless walk-in shower & dual vanities. 2nd BR has 2 Queen beds, custom closets + bathroom w/walk in shower. Reaches amenities are set in a tropical acreage of landscaped deck with large heated pool + spa, fitness facilities, Tennis/Racquetball Courts, Garage Parking, pristine north end island beaches. Great opportunity to live on the beach.