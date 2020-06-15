4600 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

ESCAPE TO YOUR ISLAND HOME! Great opportunity to LEASE & OWN. This is lease/purchase. Can be leased for any term up to one year or less. Tenant shall close at end of lease term. Seller will lock in purchase price of $1,000,000. and move-in ready. ''BEST BUY ON THE PALM BEACHES'' Amazing Value for newer Direct Oceanfront 2-Story TOWNHOME/CONDO (on building 3rd & 4th floors) with ocean, intracoastal & city views! Nearly 3,000 sq. ft. living area with 3 Sunrise & Sunset balconies plus GIANT 1,000 sq. ft. deck for outdoor living and total 3,993. Water views galore. Lives like a single-family home with 10' high ceilings on both levels, entry foyer with ELEVATOR (and stairs). 3 bedroom size (current floorplan is 2 bed plus FAMILY ROOM/DEN/OFFICE and 2.5 baths. Gourmet eat-in kitchen