Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:45 PM

4600 N Ocean Drive

4600 North Ocean Drive · (561) 762-6350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4600 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2906 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
ESCAPE TO YOUR ISLAND HOME! Great opportunity to LEASE & OWN. This is lease/purchase. Can be leased for any term up to one year or less. Tenant shall close at end of lease term. Seller will lock in purchase price of $1,000,000. and move-in ready. ''BEST BUY ON THE PALM BEACHES'' Amazing Value for newer Direct Oceanfront 2-Story TOWNHOME/CONDO (on building 3rd & 4th floors) with ocean, intracoastal & city views! Nearly 3,000 sq. ft. living area with 3 Sunrise & Sunset balconies plus GIANT 1,000 sq. ft. deck for outdoor living and total 3,993. Water views galore. Lives like a single-family home with 10' high ceilings on both levels, entry foyer with ELEVATOR (and stairs). 3 bedroom size (current floorplan is 2 bed plus FAMILY ROOM/DEN/OFFICE and 2.5 baths. Gourmet eat-in kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 N Ocean Drive have any available units?
4600 N Ocean Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4600 N Ocean Drive have?
Some of 4600 N Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 N Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4600 N Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 N Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4600 N Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 4600 N Ocean Drive offer parking?
No, 4600 N Ocean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4600 N Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4600 N Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 N Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 4600 N Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4600 N Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 4600 N Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 N Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 N Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 N Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 N Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
