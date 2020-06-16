All apartments in Riviera Beach
Find more places like 3974 N Ocean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riviera Beach, FL
/
3974 N Ocean Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:33 AM

3974 N Ocean Drive

3974 North Ocean Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riviera Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #4 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean. Open 2 story floor plan with 3 full bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Garage parking underneath unit - stairs up to living level or use elevator up to pool deck entrance. Master BR suite up on top floor with sunny balcony + walk in closets + 2 master baths, 2 oversized patios in a garden setting. 2 pets 20 lbs max welcome. Amenities include 2 gyms, 2 pools for adults+ families, Le Club restaurant, residents lounge + billiards/library, tennis courts and a private beach walkover to Singer Island beaches. Spacious 3 BR townhouse that is both kid and pet friendly rental on ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3974 N Ocean Drive have any available units?
3974 N Ocean Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3974 N Ocean Drive have?
Some of 3974 N Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3974 N Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3974 N Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3974 N Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3974 N Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3974 N Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3974 N Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 3974 N Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3974 N Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3974 N Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3974 N Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 3974 N Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3974 N Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3974 N Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3974 N Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3974 N Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3974 N Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3974 N Ocean Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 Bedrooms
Riviera Beach Apartments with BalconyRiviera Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Riviera Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity