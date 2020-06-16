3974 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean. Open 2 story floor plan with 3 full bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Garage parking underneath unit - stairs up to living level or use elevator up to pool deck entrance. Master BR suite up on top floor with sunny balcony + walk in closets + 2 master baths, 2 oversized patios in a garden setting. 2 pets 20 lbs max welcome. Amenities include 2 gyms, 2 pools for adults+ families, Le Club restaurant, residents lounge + billiards/library, tennis courts and a private beach walkover to Singer Island beaches. Spacious 3 BR townhouse that is both kid and pet friendly rental on ocean.