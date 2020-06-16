3974 N Ocean Drive

Amenities
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean. Open 2 story floor plan with 3 full bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Garage parking underneath unit - stairs up to living level or use elevator up to pool deck entrance. Master BR suite up on top floor with sunny balcony + walk in closets + 2 master baths, 2 oversized patios in a garden setting. 2 pets 20 lbs max welcome. Amenities include 2 gyms, 2 pools for adults+ families, Le Club restaurant, residents lounge + billiards/library, tennis courts and a private beach walkover to Singer Island beaches. Spacious 3 BR townhouse that is both kid and pet friendly rental on ocean.