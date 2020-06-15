3400 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Beautiful unobstructed views of the ocean and Intracoastal from this 2/2 condo in Oceantree on Singer Island. This completely remodeled unit includes tiled floors throughout, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, new bathrooms, and new furniture and furnishings. Three flat screen televisions, king size bed in master bedroom, and two full size beds in guest bedroom. Washer & dryer in unit. Oceantree is on 6 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds with 2 heated pools, picnic gazebos with gas grills, tennis courts, private ocean beach and more. Beach services and WiFi included in the rent. Available for annual lease or a minimum 4 month seasonal lease.