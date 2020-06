1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL. 55'' TV IN LIVING ROOM AND 40'' TV IN MASTER. THE DOCK IS 65' X 25' WITH SHORE POWER WITH (2) 30 AMP TERMINALS. THE UNIT HAS UPDATED APPLIANCES WITH A MANITOWOC ICE MAKER IN KITCHEN THAT MAKES 5 GALLONS OF ICE A DAY. PRIVATE WALKWAY ACESS TO BEACH, ELECTRIC, CABLE, INTERNET AND PHONE ARE ALL INCLUDED IN RENTAL. OWNER IS VERY FLEXIBLE WITH MONTHS CONSECUTIVE. THIS UNIT IS THE DIAMOND IN THE RUFF!!!!