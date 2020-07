Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A MUST SEE!!!...Beautiful two story home in Richmond West. 3 Beds 2.5 bath (CONVERTED GARAGE 4TH ROOM), Tiled throughout first floor, Laminate flooring from stairs through out second story. Stainless steel appliances, and a ample backyard for a Boat or RV. NO HOA !!! **Note : New bathroom sinks are Installed

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182726

