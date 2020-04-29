All apartments in Richmond West
15881 SW 149th Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:44 AM

15881 SW 149th Ave

15881 Southwest 149th Avenue · (305) 896-4972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15881 Southwest 149th Avenue, Richmond West, FL 33187
Richmond West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15881 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
The Perfect Family Home one-story 4 bedrooms plus den 4 full bathrooms on corner larger lot on a coul-de-sac. Renovated kitchen & living areas with neutral colors, high ceilings, chimney, and wet bar with sink great for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with his & hers closets. Den connects to master bedroom perfect for nursery/gym/office New tile roof (2019), 2 ac units, and recently tented. Enclosed patio with full bath (great for in-law quarters). Quiet area/neighborhood near supermarket with NO association. 2 car garage & large fully fenced yard room for pool with space for boat/rv/trailer. Ready to move-in home ASAP! NO ASSOCIATION. INCOME/BACKGROUND/CREDIT/EMPLOYER VERTIFICATION/2SECURITIES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15881 SW 149th Ave have any available units?
15881 SW 149th Ave has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15881 SW 149th Ave have?
Some of 15881 SW 149th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15881 SW 149th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15881 SW 149th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15881 SW 149th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15881 SW 149th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond West.
Does 15881 SW 149th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15881 SW 149th Ave does offer parking.
Does 15881 SW 149th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15881 SW 149th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15881 SW 149th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15881 SW 149th Ave has a pool.
Does 15881 SW 149th Ave have accessible units?
No, 15881 SW 149th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15881 SW 149th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15881 SW 149th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15881 SW 149th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15881 SW 149th Ave has units with air conditioning.
