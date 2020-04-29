15881 SW 149th Ave

Amenities

The Perfect Family Home one-story 4 bedrooms plus den 4 full bathrooms on corner larger lot on a coul-de-sac. Renovated kitchen & living areas with neutral colors, high ceilings, chimney, and wet bar with sink great for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with his & hers closets. Den connects to master bedroom perfect for nursery/gym/office New tile roof (2019), 2 ac units, and recently tented. Enclosed patio with full bath (great for in-law quarters). Quiet area/neighborhood near supermarket with NO association. 2 car garage & large fully fenced yard room for pool with space for boat/rv/trailer. Ready to move-in home ASAP! NO ASSOCIATION. INCOME/BACKGROUND/CREDIT/EMPLOYER VERTIFICATION/2SECURITIES