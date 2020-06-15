All apartments in Richmond West
15835 SW 144th Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:31 PM

15835 SW 144th Ct

15835 Southwest 144th Court · (786) 205-7060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15835 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL 33177
Richmond West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This impeccably updated four bedrooms, two baths, is your perfect rental home. This ideal home is entirely move-in-ready – bring your things! With new impact windows and doors, new kitchen cabinets w/ Corian countertops. Laundry room w/ utility sink, tiled throughout airy living room with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Rear spacious screened-in enclosure. Custom built storage shed. Close to good schools, fine restaurants, shopping, and metro zoo, a must-see. You'll fall in love with this home, hurry before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15835 SW 144th Ct have any available units?
15835 SW 144th Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15835 SW 144th Ct have?
Some of 15835 SW 144th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15835 SW 144th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15835 SW 144th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15835 SW 144th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15835 SW 144th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond West.
Does 15835 SW 144th Ct offer parking?
No, 15835 SW 144th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15835 SW 144th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15835 SW 144th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15835 SW 144th Ct have a pool?
No, 15835 SW 144th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15835 SW 144th Ct have accessible units?
No, 15835 SW 144th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15835 SW 144th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15835 SW 144th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 15835 SW 144th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15835 SW 144th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
