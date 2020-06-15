15835 SW 144th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This impeccably updated four bedrooms, two baths, is your perfect rental home. This ideal home is entirely move-in-ready – bring your things! With new impact windows and doors, new kitchen cabinets w/ Corian countertops. Laundry room w/ utility sink, tiled throughout airy living room with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Rear spacious screened-in enclosure. Custom built storage shed. Close to good schools, fine restaurants, shopping, and metro zoo, a must-see. You'll fall in love with this home, hurry before it's gone.