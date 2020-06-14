/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:17 AM
59 Furnished Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4056 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
956 sqft
THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4048 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1040 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Port Charlotte, F L 33948 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
Results within 1 mile of Charlotte Harbor
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE
200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2172 sqft
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!!
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 36
1 Unit Available
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - 55+ Community First floor condo Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops Open floor plan Newer
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 34
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 26
1 Unit Available
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21300 Brinson Avenue-ACH Unit 113
21300 Brinson Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
919 sqft
Seasonal 2b/2b condo Charlotte Square - 2b/2b fully furnished 1 carport with a lovely screened lanai condo in Charlotte Square. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Kings Ct Unit B
810 Kings Court, Punta Gorda, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
810 #B Kings Court Punta Gorda 1/1 Fully Furnished Annual Rental. Located in the heart of Punta Gorda - 810 #B Kings Court Punta Gorda 1/1 Fully Furnished Annual Rental. Located in the heart of Punta Gorda. Includes water. No Pets.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 Kings Hwy 724
175 Kings Hwy -Bldg 11-Unit B1, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1137 sqft
175 Kings Highway, unit 724, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Seasonal furnished condo. LAKE SUZY AREA! Comfortable two bed, two bath, 2nd floor condo with elevator to your door.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Forrest Nelson Blvd Q103
1515 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
899 sqft
2/2 Condo 55+ Community - Nice 2/2 fully furnished condo in gated community. Ammenities include pool community pool. Must be 55 or older. Close to shopping. Off months are available at a lesser rate. At least one full month required.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbour Heights
1 Unit Available
27209 Washington St
27209 Washington Street, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Seasonal Unit - This Harbor Heights community offers a park & public boat launch. Home has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths (1 going out to the pool) Large pool & lanai. Great for entertaining. Home is fully furnished. Just bring your swimsuit & toothbrush.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 6
1 Unit Available
160 Godfrey Drive NE
160 Godfrey Avenue Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Delightfully Furnished Canal Home! - charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gulf access home with a Light and Breezy coastal feel. Sit n the large lanai and enjoy the view! Bring your fishing pole, Kayak or Canoe.
