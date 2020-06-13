/
146 Furnished Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
Whiskey Creek
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
Whiskey Creek
8270 Pathfinder LOOP
8270 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL RE-OPENS JANUARY 1 TO MAY 1, 2021, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $3300 PLUS TAXES, UTILITIES INCLUDED. Upgraded kitchen and newer furnishings. Building 8 faces west overlooking lake, fountain and pool.
Whiskey Creek
1361 Wainwright WAY
1361 Wainwright Way, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Gulf Access pool home with boat lift in beautiful Whiskey Creek. Available furnished or unfurnished. This home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac and features a formal dining room, glassed lanai and a screened lanai.
Results within 1 mile of Whiskey Creek
Argyle
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short Term Lease Available from NOW to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.
7695 Tamara Lee CT
7695 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated..
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....
7430 Lake Breeze DR
7430 Lake Breeze Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous 2 bedroom golf course view condo in the sought after Seven Lakes Community with many amenities. Go golfing, swimming, theater, tennis, pickleball, woodworking shop, crafts, and much more.
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.
5798 Newfoundland CIR
5798 Newfoundland Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NOW AVAILABLE MAY 1 UNTIL DECEMBER 31,2020 FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.THIS IS A GREAT 2/2 UNIT LOCATED IN THE UNIQUE HIDDEN GEM OF A 24 HOUR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY PROVINCETOWN OFF OF COLLEGE PARKWAY.
6300 S Pointe BLVD
6300 South Pointe Boulevard, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to South Pointe Villas, a neighborhood of attached villa homes where the grounds are attractive and well-maintained. Up for rent is a TURN-KEY FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1,084 SQFT villa.
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.
Suntree
5319 Summerlin Rd. #1915
5319 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
762 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS-1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED - Furnished 1 bed 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644403)
1724 Pine Valley DR
1724 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
774 sqft
Enjoy the Florida lifestyle to the fullest in this furnished, 2nd floor, annual rental. This 55+ community includes golf, tennis, shuffleboard, billiards, bocce ball, several community pools, and a restaurant next to the pro shop.
Results within 5 miles of Whiskey Creek
Verified
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
Caloosahatchee
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.
Caloosahatchee
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
Heritage Palms
8066 Queen Palm LN
8066 Queen Palm Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in Heritage Palms Country Club. It is fully furnished and is available from MAY thru DECEMBER 2020 ONLY!!!!! With a $400 transfer fee, you will have access to all the amenities including golf.
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.
7121 Golden Eagle CT
7121 Golden Eagle Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
You will fee relaxed every time you sit on the lanai and look over the beautiful, serene lake of this carriage home! This tastefully, fully furnished home has two bedrooms, two baths with attached garage.
15131 Highlands DR
15131 Highland Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Available Nov. & Dec. 2020 and May 2021. Great rental opportunity in Fiddlesticks in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor unit with golf course views. Unit has been updated with new kitchen and baths, granite tops, and wood cabinetry.
