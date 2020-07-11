/
apartments with washer dryer
155 Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7275 COOLIDGE RD
7275 Coolidge Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
SAN CARLOS UPDATED 3BR 2 BA 2 CAR GARAGE SFH - Property Id: 311207 GREAT LOCATION SAN CARLOS PARK CENTRAL WATER UPDATED HOME LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT LARGE SIDE YARD LARGE GRANITE ISLAND NEWER CABINETS OPEN KITCHEN CONCEPT NEW 16 SEER AC UNIT
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9240 San Carlos BLVD
9240 9240/9242 San Carlos Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom half duplex, updated kitchen cabinet, tile through out the whole unit. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18687 Oriole RD
18687 Oriole Rd, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 1683 Sqft under air, 3bed/2.5 baths with attached one car garage. Granite counter top, white kitchen appliance. Tile through out the whole house. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18218 Poplar RD
18218 Poplar Road, San Carlos Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,095
MASSIVE One of a kind 6 LARGE bedroom home in a great location of San Carlos Park totally remodeled with tile downstairs in living area, travertine tiles in bath, DEN and all 3 bedrooms downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
19168 Miami BLVD
19168 Miami Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated villa here with fresh paint throughout the entire unit, vaulted ceilings, tiled main living areas, new carpet in both bedrooms, split bed floor plan, fans/lights in all rooms, and a nice sized covered lanai and large backyard.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18262 Hepatica RD
18262 Hepatica Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1534 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home centrally located in San Carlos Park. The generous floor plan offers large countertops in the kitchen, closed off the laundry room, and nice size rooms. Screened in lanai overlooking a large fenced back yard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9013 San Carlos Boulevard
9013 9013/9015 San Carlos Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
*If you wish to view the unit, please e-mail, text, or call me to arrange it. Please do not enter the property otherwise. Thank you ;-)* *Any other listing of this property is a scam.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18457 Tulip RD
18457 Tulip Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1483 sqft
3/ 2/ 2 cr garage with large yard. Ready for occupancy August 1.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,305
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
24 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
Contact for Availability
Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,265
1 Bedroom
$1,410
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall 2020, Murano at Three Oaks Apartments brings brand-new, upscale apartments with an all-inclusive lifestyle and contemporary design.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
8490 Kingbird Loop #943
8490 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1121 sqft
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 Available 07/15/20 2/2 Osprey Cove - This 4th floor condo offers a beautiful view of the lake & pool area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18247 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18252 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18252 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1525 sqft
Welcome to Creekside Preserve, a Gated Community and PET FRIENDLY! AVAILABLE NOW this luxury Coach Home is just like new.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18931 Bay Woods Lake DR
18931 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Move in Speical! Shadow Wood Preserve a gated community with 24 hour guard on duty. This beauty is a 1st floor unit and just shy of 1800 sq ft of living space with 2 bedrooms plus den 2 full bathrooms and 1 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
17533 Laurel Grove Court
17533 Laurel Grove Court, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom (possible 4th), 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and air conditioning.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
8570 Kingbird Loop #535
8570 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1121 sqft
Osprey Cove ~ 2 bed/2 bath ~ Ashbury Floor plan - $ 1320 Third floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar. Washer and dryer are included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9683 Roundstone Circle
9683 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR
18910 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1916 sqft
This immaculate, professionally-designed 1st floor end-unit condo with a private screened-in lanai invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18238 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18238 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1525 sqft
Creekside Preserve is a community located in Fort Myers between Estero Bay Nature Preserve and Mullock Creek. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and is a well-planned 3 bedroom + den, 2 baths with a 1 car garage.
