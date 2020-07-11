/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:43 AM
141 Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
17533 Laurel Grove Court
17533 Laurel Grove Court, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom (possible 4th), 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and air conditioning.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9683 Roundstone Circle
9683 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9638 Roundstone CIR
9638 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with 1 car attached garage in Timberwalk community off of 3 Oaks Pkwy. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SWFL International Airport, I-75 corridor, area beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17506 Cherry Ridge LN
17506 Cherry Ridge Lane, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large master suite with large bath with soaker jacuzzi tub and full walk in shower. Large walk in closet along with side wall closet, large storage area. All tile downstairs in living room, dining room and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
25 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,150
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
18687 Oriole RD
18687 Oriole Rd, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 1683 Sqft under air, 3bed/2.5 baths with attached one car garage. Granite counter top, white kitchen appliance. Tile through out the whole house. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
18218 Poplar RD
18218 Poplar Road, San Carlos Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,095
MASSIVE One of a kind 6 LARGE bedroom home in a great location of San Carlos Park totally remodeled with tile downstairs in living area, travertine tiles in bath, DEN and all 3 bedrooms downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
19168 Miami BLVD
19168 Miami Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated villa here with fresh paint throughout the entire unit, vaulted ceilings, tiled main living areas, new carpet in both bedrooms, split bed floor plan, fans/lights in all rooms, and a nice sized covered lanai and large backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10311 Via Romano CT
10311 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1965 sqft
Available for Seasonal or Annual Lease. This beautiful well-appointed luxury Corsica Model home offers 3 bedrooms plus a den, two and a half baths, with a split bedroom layout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10131 North Silver Palm DR
10131 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1420 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020*** Single family POOL home in beautiful gated Copper Oaks! This nicely appointed home has 2 bedrooms *PLUS A DEN*, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen and baths boast maple cabinetry and granite counter tops.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
19690 Marino Lake CIR
19690 Marino Lake Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2160 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19690 Marino Lake CIR in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
20063 Tavernier DR
20063 Tavernier Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2007 sqft
Beautiful, like-new home in Tidewaters 55+ Community. This home gets plenty of light with all the sliders and windows. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a Den with a 2 car garage. Master Suite with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18262 Hepatica RD
18262 Hepatica Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1534 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home centrally located in San Carlos Park. The generous floor plan offers large countertops in the kitchen, closed off the laundry room, and nice size rooms. Screened in lanai overlooking a large fenced back yard.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3348 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for $4,000 and January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 for $6,500. This shows just like a model home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9013 San Carlos Boulevard
9013 9013/9015 San Carlos Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
*If you wish to view the unit, please e-mail, text, or call me to arrange it. Please do not enter the property otherwise. Thank you ;-)* *Any other listing of this property is a scam.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10090 Valiant CT
10090 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ONLY! Stunning light and bright 2nd floor 3 bedroom condo with a den, 3 baths and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and natural lighting throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10343 Via Romano CT
10343 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1772 sqft
Miromar Lakes is truly one of the finest and has been masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water and features white sandy beaches with cabanas. Enjoy boating, fishing & skiing or a casual lunch at the Blue Water Beach Grill.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
18020 MONTELAGO CT
18020 Montelago Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2648 sqft
This stunning Montelago home located in award-winning Miromar Lakes measures at over 2,600 square feet.
1 of 19
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
10733 Mirasol DR
10733 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2215 sqft
Best Location. Available for Annual for only $4000 monthly, October, November, December and January 2020 for only $6000.00 Available February and March ........... If You want to rent a week or 2 is available too .....
Similar Pages
Three Oaks 3 BedroomsThree Oaks Apartments with BalconyThree Oaks Apartments with GarageThree Oaks Apartments with Gym
Three Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThree Oaks Apartments with ParkingThree Oaks Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL