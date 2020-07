Amenities

820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas. Screened lanai with heated pool overlooks the long canal with 78 foot of concrete seawall... Fish off the concrete dock or bask in the sun... New wood look flooring throughout... Small dog negotiable, no cats. Call Cole 913-705-0494 today for a private showing



(RLNE5880536)