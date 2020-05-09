3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE

Amenities

BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2021

Vacation Home in beautiful Punta Gorda Isles – Waterfront property with two (2) boat Docks. One (1) Boat dock with no Lift and One (1) boat dock with a 15,000 Lb. Boat Lift. This home is located on Cul-De-Sac Overlooking the Monaco Waterway.

Heated Pool (Heat Pump), all screened in Pool Cage to sit out and watch the sunset or if morning early riser, have your cup of coffee watching the sunrise. Spectacular view and not to mention watch the fish jump.

Kitchen fully stocked with dishes, pots, pans, silverware, glassware and so much more. Breakfast Nook, Kitchen window allows the a pass for culinary treats or drinks to guests on lanai.

Florida Room is the Monaco Room: Each room is decorated with a different Country theme. The Monaco Room with built in Fireplace with sitting area for the romantic in you. Full size Billiards pool table, and Piano .

The living room- Sofa/love seat flat screen television. DVD player, audio sounds.

Master Bedroom Suite is the French Quarters/exercise equipment in the master bedroom. Sliding Glass doors that overlook the pool and canal.

M/B walk in shower, double vanity/sink. Dressing area called the boudoir. Walk in closet.

Additional closet space in the hall that is between the guest ½ bathroom and Bedroom 1 which is called the Brazillian Room. Guest Bath -tub/shower combo:



Exterior beautifully landscaped with Palm Trees and flowery bushes. Lime tree in the back of the home that you can pick fresh limes off.