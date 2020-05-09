All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:44 AM

3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE

3806 Saint Girons Drive · (941) 875-9060
Location

3806 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2417 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2021
Vacation Home in beautiful Punta Gorda Isles – Waterfront property with two (2) boat Docks. One (1) Boat dock with no Lift and One (1) boat dock with a 15,000 Lb. Boat Lift. This home is located on Cul-De-Sac Overlooking the Monaco Waterway.
Heated Pool (Heat Pump), all screened in Pool Cage to sit out and watch the sunset or if morning early riser, have your cup of coffee watching the sunrise. Spectacular view and not to mention watch the fish jump.
Kitchen fully stocked with dishes, pots, pans, silverware, glassware and so much more. Breakfast Nook, Kitchen window allows the a pass for culinary treats or drinks to guests on lanai.
Florida Room is the Monaco Room: Each room is decorated with a different Country theme. The Monaco Room with built in Fireplace with sitting area for the romantic in you. Full size Billiards pool table, and Piano .
The living room- Sofa/love seat flat screen television. DVD player, audio sounds.
Master Bedroom Suite is the French Quarters/exercise equipment in the master bedroom. Sliding Glass doors that overlook the pool and canal.
M/B walk in shower, double vanity/sink. Dressing area called the boudoir. Walk in closet.
Additional closet space in the hall that is between the guest ½ bathroom and Bedroom 1 which is called the Brazillian Room. Guest Bath -tub/shower combo:

Exterior beautifully landscaped with Palm Trees and flowery bushes. Lime tree in the back of the home that you can pick fresh limes off.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have any available units?
3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have?
Some of 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
