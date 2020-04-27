3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

SEASONAL RENTAL - WATER VIEWS FROM THIS 2nd floor TROPICAL CONDO OASIS! 2 bed/2 full baths Comfortable lanai for dining and relaxing. Beautiful updated comfortable furnishings throughout. Kitchen equipped with all of the necessities. Living room opens out to the lanai, expanding the living space. Master bedroom has queen bed and master bath with tub. Second bedroom with queen bed, for guests. Sparkling community heated pool. Modern updated TV’s and WIFI. Designated parking space. Fish off of your own dock Prime PG Isles neighborhood, convenient to biking and walking trails, Fisherman’s Village, enjoy the sun and fun of Punta Gorda.