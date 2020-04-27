All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:32 PM

3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE

3233 Wood Thrush Drive · (941) 769-3534
Location

3233 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24A · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
SEASONAL RENTAL - WATER VIEWS FROM THIS 2nd floor TROPICAL CONDO OASIS! 2 bed/2 full baths Comfortable lanai for dining and relaxing. Beautiful updated comfortable furnishings throughout. Kitchen equipped with all of the necessities. Living room opens out to the lanai, expanding the living space. Master bedroom has queen bed and master bath with tub. Second bedroom with queen bed, for guests. Sparkling community heated pool. Modern updated TV’s and WIFI. Designated parking space. Fish off of your own dock Prime PG Isles neighborhood, convenient to biking and walking trails, Fisherman’s Village, enjoy the sun and fun of Punta Gorda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE have any available units?
3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE have?
Some of 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
