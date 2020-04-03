All apartments in Punta Gorda
1431 AQUI ESTA

1431 Aqui Esta Drive · (941) 769-3534
Location

1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Amenities

Furnished 6 month rental. Walk right out to the water from this ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests. Large kitchen with ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and casual dining area. Spacious living room opens out to the lanai with beautiful water views. Cozy den is set up as a TV room. Generous sized master bedroom with queen bed, offers a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with walk-in shower. Two other bedrooms with “full” sized beds, ensures plenty of room for guests. Relax on the covered, screened lanai and watch the boats drift by on the canal. Take advantage of the sparkling, heated community pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 AQUI ESTA have any available units?
1431 AQUI ESTA has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1431 AQUI ESTA have?
Some of 1431 AQUI ESTA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 AQUI ESTA currently offering any rent specials?
1431 AQUI ESTA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 AQUI ESTA pet-friendly?
No, 1431 AQUI ESTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 1431 AQUI ESTA offer parking?
Yes, 1431 AQUI ESTA does offer parking.
Does 1431 AQUI ESTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 AQUI ESTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 AQUI ESTA have a pool?
Yes, 1431 AQUI ESTA has a pool.
Does 1431 AQUI ESTA have accessible units?
No, 1431 AQUI ESTA does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 AQUI ESTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 AQUI ESTA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 AQUI ESTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 AQUI ESTA does not have units with air conditioning.
