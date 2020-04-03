1431 AQUI ESTA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Furnished 6 month rental. Walk right out to the water from this ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests. Large kitchen with ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and casual dining area. Spacious living room opens out to the lanai with beautiful water views. Cozy den is set up as a TV room. Generous sized master bedroom with queen bed, offers a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with walk-in shower. Two other bedrooms with “full” sized beds, ensures plenty of room for guests. Relax on the covered, screened lanai and watch the boats drift by on the canal. Take advantage of the sparkling, heated community pool and spa.