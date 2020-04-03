118 TROPICANA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now available is this great home located in Charlotte County's most desirable area, Punta Gorda Isles. This newly updated home has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included. This corner lot home is perfect for the outdoor lover, having a circle driveway and enclosed FL room opening up into a spacious screened in lanai overlooking the Gulf access water. Hosting 30' of concrete seawall with only a 5 minute boat ride to the open waters, bring your boat today! Located close to down town, restaurants, interstate access, and shopping! Move-in requirements: 600+ credit score, 2-3x monthly rent of income, pay the first 3 months plus security upfront. Pets OK with nonrefundable deposit. CALL TODAY!