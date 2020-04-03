All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

118 TROPICANA DRIVE

118 Tropicana Drive · (239) 963-4499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now available is this great home located in Charlotte County's most desirable area, Punta Gorda Isles. This newly updated home has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included. This corner lot home is perfect for the outdoor lover, having a circle driveway and enclosed FL room opening up into a spacious screened in lanai overlooking the Gulf access water. Hosting 30' of concrete seawall with only a 5 minute boat ride to the open waters, bring your boat today! Located close to down town, restaurants, interstate access, and shopping! Move-in requirements: 600+ credit score, 2-3x monthly rent of income, pay the first 3 months plus security upfront. Pets OK with nonrefundable deposit. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 TROPICANA DRIVE have any available units?
118 TROPICANA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 TROPICANA DRIVE have?
Some of 118 TROPICANA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 TROPICANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
118 TROPICANA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 TROPICANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 TROPICANA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 118 TROPICANA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 118 TROPICANA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 118 TROPICANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 TROPICANA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 TROPICANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 118 TROPICANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 118 TROPICANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 118 TROPICANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 118 TROPICANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 TROPICANA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 TROPICANA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 TROPICANA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
