Progress Village, FL
8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:01 PM

8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT

8927 Walnut Gable Court · (813) 843-9945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8927 Walnut Gable Court, Progress Village, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
guest suite
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
guest suite
Lease Option- NOT a standard rental. Rent to own.
You don’t want to miss out on this charming condo in an adorable community. Cute and quiet and with easy access to the highway, you’ll enjoy a quick commute to the Bay and all the entertainment, nightlife and amenities of downtown Tampa. With two floors offering ample living space, there’s plenty of room for the family to spread out. You’ll find all the amenities you could ask for tied up in the perfect package in this lovely condo.
A bright and open living room looks over into the spacious kitchen, perfect for the home chef. The entertainment space continues with a main level screened-in patio overlooking a lush backyard with a privacy fence for quiet relaxation. Upstairs, spacious bedrooms are a quiet and cozy getaway after a long day with each bedroom having its own bathroom – perfect for a guest suite, in-law suite or just as added privacy for a growing teenager! A full laundry room with hook-ups and a bonus storage room on the patio ensures this cute condo is as practical as it is charming. Don’t let this one pass you by – schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT have any available units?
8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT have?
Some of 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT offer parking?
No, 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT have a pool?
No, 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
