8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry guest suite

Lease Option- NOT a standard rental. Rent to own.

You don’t want to miss out on this charming condo in an adorable community. Cute and quiet and with easy access to the highway, you’ll enjoy a quick commute to the Bay and all the entertainment, nightlife and amenities of downtown Tampa. With two floors offering ample living space, there’s plenty of room for the family to spread out. You’ll find all the amenities you could ask for tied up in the perfect package in this lovely condo.

A bright and open living room looks over into the spacious kitchen, perfect for the home chef. The entertainment space continues with a main level screened-in patio overlooking a lush backyard with a privacy fence for quiet relaxation. Upstairs, spacious bedrooms are a quiet and cozy getaway after a long day with each bedroom having its own bathroom – perfect for a guest suite, in-law suite or just as added privacy for a growing teenager! A full laundry room with hook-ups and a bonus storage room on the patio ensures this cute condo is as practical as it is charming. Don’t let this one pass you by – schedule your private showing today!