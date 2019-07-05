All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:23 AM

Location

8624 Turnstone Shore Lane, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
New paint inside and new carpets NEW SCREENED IN LANAI!!! Best lake view on the street!!! This spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage home in gated Magnolia Southeast. From the moment you walk in you will feel at home in this 2 story open floor plan home with large great room/Kitchen combination layout excellent for entertaining. The great room features wood flooring and plenty of room and natural lighting. The kitchen features 42' maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A large walk in pantry, breakfast nook and breakfast bar overlooking the great room and study area. Study or den area can also be a play room, reading room, home office or anything you want. All bedrooms are on the second story including a large master bedroom with an over-sized walk-in closet. Master bathroom offers a garden tub and separate tile shower, dual sinks with granite counters. Community features, security gate, community pool, cabanas, playground, walking trails and more. . All lawn maintenance is included in your HOA fees. Located just minutes from Mac Dill Air Base, I-75 and the Crosstown, Brandon Town Center, Shopping and Downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have any available units?
8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have?
Some of 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE offers parking.
Does 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE has a pool.
Does 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
