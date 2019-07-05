8624 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

New paint inside and new carpets NEW SCREENED IN LANAI!!! Best lake view on the street!!! This spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage home in gated Magnolia Southeast. From the moment you walk in you will feel at home in this 2 story open floor plan home with large great room/Kitchen combination layout excellent for entertaining. The great room features wood flooring and plenty of room and natural lighting. The kitchen features 42' maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A large walk in pantry, breakfast nook and breakfast bar overlooking the great room and study area. Study or den area can also be a play room, reading room, home office or anything you want. All bedrooms are on the second story including a large master bedroom with an over-sized walk-in closet. Master bathroom offers a garden tub and separate tile shower, dual sinks with granite counters. Community features, security gate, community pool, cabanas, playground, walking trails and more. . All lawn maintenance is included in your HOA fees. Located just minutes from Mac Dill Air Base, I-75 and the Crosstown, Brandon Town Center, Shopping and Downtown Tampa.