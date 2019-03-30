6972 Towering Spruce Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Riverview- 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome Located in Riverview. Move In Condition - Located in Riverview's Oak Creek Community, this gorgeous townhome is ideal for entertaining family and friends. Move in ready, a red door greets you as you enter this bright and cheery home.The sizable kitchen is perfect for guest gatherings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and breakfast bar. There is ample cabinet space for storage and a deep closet pantry to store all your kitchen needs. Rear sliding door off the Kitchen allows easy access to screened-in porch with additional storage room. Plush carpeted stairs lead up to the Master Bedroom with en suite bath. The 2nd Bedroom is located across the hall from the Master, perfect for visiting guests with it's attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. Other uses for this space include quiet study, home office, entertainment or exercise room. This community has a gated community pool and playground. All within close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The home also has a washer and dryer for your convenience. Centrally located to several major highways creating easy access to Brandon, Tampa, and Mac Dill AFB. Welcome home! This town home won't last long; schedule your showing today.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE2007190)