Progress Village, FL
6972 Towering Spruce Dr
6972 Towering Spruce Dr

6972 Towering Spruce Drive
Location

6972 Towering Spruce Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Riverview- 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome Located in Riverview. Move In Condition - Located in Riverview's Oak Creek Community, this gorgeous townhome is ideal for entertaining family and friends. Move in ready, a red door greets you as you enter this bright and cheery home.The sizable kitchen is perfect for guest gatherings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and breakfast bar. There is ample cabinet space for storage and a deep closet pantry to store all your kitchen needs. Rear sliding door off the Kitchen allows easy access to screened-in porch with additional storage room. Plush carpeted stairs lead up to the Master Bedroom with en suite bath. The 2nd Bedroom is located across the hall from the Master, perfect for visiting guests with it's attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. Other uses for this space include quiet study, home office, entertainment or exercise room. This community has a gated community pool and playground. All within close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The home also has a washer and dryer for your convenience. Centrally located to several major highways creating easy access to Brandon, Tampa, and Mac Dill AFB. Welcome home! This town home won't last long; schedule your showing today.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE2007190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6972 Towering Spruce Dr have any available units?
6972 Towering Spruce Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6972 Towering Spruce Dr have?
Some of 6972 Towering Spruce Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6972 Towering Spruce Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6972 Towering Spruce Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6972 Towering Spruce Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6972 Towering Spruce Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6972 Towering Spruce Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6972 Towering Spruce Dr offers parking.
Does 6972 Towering Spruce Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6972 Towering Spruce Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6972 Towering Spruce Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6972 Towering Spruce Dr has a pool.
Does 6972 Towering Spruce Dr have accessible units?
No, 6972 Towering Spruce Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6972 Towering Spruce Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6972 Towering Spruce Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6972 Towering Spruce Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6972 Towering Spruce Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
