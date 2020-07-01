All apartments in Princeton
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

24864 SW 118 Place

24864 Southwest 118th Place · (305) 323-3777
Location

24864 Southwest 118th Place, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Hemingway Point. This home is completely upgraded, including kitchen granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, huge bathrooms and closets, porcelain tile floor on 1st floor & laminate on 2nd floor, crown moldings, surround sound in master bedroom. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor, perfect for in-laws or guest. This property also features a two car garage and a huge backyard. Property will be available for rent on September 1, 2020. ***See Broker Remarks for showing instructions***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24864 SW 118 Place have any available units?
24864 SW 118 Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24864 SW 118 Place have?
Some of 24864 SW 118 Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24864 SW 118 Place currently offering any rent specials?
24864 SW 118 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24864 SW 118 Place pet-friendly?
No, 24864 SW 118 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 24864 SW 118 Place offer parking?
Yes, 24864 SW 118 Place offers parking.
Does 24864 SW 118 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24864 SW 118 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24864 SW 118 Place have a pool?
No, 24864 SW 118 Place does not have a pool.
Does 24864 SW 118 Place have accessible units?
No, 24864 SW 118 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24864 SW 118 Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 24864 SW 118 Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24864 SW 118 Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 24864 SW 118 Place does not have units with air conditioning.
