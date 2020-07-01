24864 SW 118 Place

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Hemingway Point. This home is completely upgraded, including kitchen granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, huge bathrooms and closets, porcelain tile floor on 1st floor & laminate on 2nd floor, crown moldings, surround sound in master bedroom. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor, perfect for in-laws or guest. This property also features a two car garage and a huge backyard. Property will be available for rent on September 1, 2020. ***See Broker Remarks for showing instructions***