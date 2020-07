Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful two story home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms fully remodeled, living and dining room. great Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Burglar alarm included with service. The home also features great spaces within the rooms, family, and even patio all fenced in great for parties. Property has the garage converted where owner lives, all utilities are included in monthly payments ( Electric, water,cable,internet,alarm).