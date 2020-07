Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage cc payments e-payments game room hot tub internet access online portal package receiving volleyball court

Located in vibrant Port St. Lucie, Florida, you’ll find that Pine Lakes Preserve will make you feel at home the moment you arrive. Step into our gorgeous Resident Clubhouse and immediately you are met with a sleek social lounge & modern amenities, sure to take away worries from a long day. Soak in the warm ocean breeze while you are nestled in the plush outdoor seating by our pool or meet your neighbor for a game of Bocce Ball in our Gaming Courtyard.



Swoon at our well-appointed kitchens fit with modern finishes, breakfast bar and full black appliance package. Indulge in the Florida sunshine through our oversized picture windows which showcase beautiful wood flooring, spacious living areas and private screened patio or balcony. Storage isn’t an issue as your home provides large closets to keep your home organized and clutter-free. Call, click or come by today to tour your new home!