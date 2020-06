Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Like New 3 bedroom home, built September 2019. Tile throughout this split plan open floor plan featuring 2 bath 2 car garage home. Available June 2020. Available to show now. 1 small pet under 30 pounds allowed with $250 non refundable pet deposit. First, last and security deposit required. Plus credit and background check $50 per adult