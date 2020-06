Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful, super-clean 3/2/2 in desirable Lake Forest Pointe. Stainless appliances, Corian countertops and backsplash. Ceramic tile and laminate throughout - no carpet! And, don't worry about hurricane season - this house features Accordian Shutters on all windows! Rent includes cable, lawn care, community pool and clubhouse. Quick access to all the fun St Lucie West has to offer.