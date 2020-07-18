All apartments in Port St. Lucie
2193 NW Padova Street

Location

2193 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2643 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This luxurious lakefront home in Vizcaya Falls features 3 bedrooms & a loft area. The first floor features a granite kitchen with great room, formal living and dining and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft/den area. The main bedroom has double doors, a huge closet and a formal entryway. Fresh paint, new a/c, new washer and dryer, new carpet and new fridge coming soon. Rent includes basic cable, basic, basic internet, trash pick up and use of HOA amenities. Tenant pays 150 app fee to HOA, 25$ each for pool keys and gate transponders. Click here to view ameneties: https://www.kolterhomes.com/new-homes/port-saint-lucie-florida-vizcaya-falls/lifestyle/ Landlord would prefer no pets, but may be considered on a case by case basis. First, Last and Security Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2193 NW Padova Street have any available units?
2193 NW Padova Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2193 NW Padova Street have?
Some of 2193 NW Padova Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2193 NW Padova Street currently offering any rent specials?
2193 NW Padova Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2193 NW Padova Street pet-friendly?
No, 2193 NW Padova Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 2193 NW Padova Street offer parking?
Yes, 2193 NW Padova Street offers parking.
Does 2193 NW Padova Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2193 NW Padova Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2193 NW Padova Street have a pool?
Yes, 2193 NW Padova Street has a pool.
Does 2193 NW Padova Street have accessible units?
No, 2193 NW Padova Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2193 NW Padova Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2193 NW Padova Street has units with dishwashers.
