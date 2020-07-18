2193 NW Padova Street

Amenities

This luxurious lakefront home in Vizcaya Falls features 3 bedrooms & a loft area. The first floor features a granite kitchen with great room, formal living and dining and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft/den area. The main bedroom has double doors, a huge closet and a formal entryway. Fresh paint, new a/c, new washer and dryer, new carpet and new fridge coming soon. Rent includes basic cable, basic, basic internet, trash pick up and use of HOA amenities. Tenant pays 150 app fee to HOA, 25$ each for pool keys and gate transponders. Click here to view ameneties: https://www.kolterhomes.com/new-homes/port-saint-lucie-florida-vizcaya-falls/lifestyle/ Landlord would prefer no pets, but may be considered on a case by case basis. First, Last and Security Required