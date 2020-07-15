Rent Calculator
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
2150 SE Dolphin Road
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road
·
Location
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
limit:
1
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2150 SE Dolphin Road have any available units?
2150 SE Dolphin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Port St. Lucie, FL
.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Port St. Lucie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2150 SE Dolphin Road have?
Some of 2150 SE Dolphin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2150 SE Dolphin Road currently offering any rent specials?
2150 SE Dolphin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 SE Dolphin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 SE Dolphin Road is pet friendly.
Does 2150 SE Dolphin Road offer parking?
Yes, 2150 SE Dolphin Road offers parking.
Does 2150 SE Dolphin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 SE Dolphin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 SE Dolphin Road have a pool?
No, 2150 SE Dolphin Road does not have a pool.
Does 2150 SE Dolphin Road have accessible units?
No, 2150 SE Dolphin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 SE Dolphin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 SE Dolphin Road has units with dishwashers.
