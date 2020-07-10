All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 21029 SW Modena Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
21029 SW Modena Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

21029 SW Modena Way

21029 Southwest Modena Way · (772) 285-7558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21029 Southwest Modena Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
The Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21029 SW Modena Way · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
2 BR w/ den 2 BA 2 CG villa in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. - 2 BR 2 BA, 2 CG vila in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. Gorgeous interior finishings, with granite tops, 42'' wood cabinets, stainless appliances, includes washer and dryer, covered rear porch and spectacular canal view......Live the resort lifestyle in this private gated community with perhaps one of the most prestigious HOA clubhouse offerings on the Treasure Coast.. This great location offers easy access to the state of the art Traditions medical center, shopping, schools and only minutes to I95 via the Crosstown Pkwy. You are also just a short drive to the Traditions PUD, offering many dining options, shops, big box stores, and a friendly environment with that town center feel..This unit is available now ! Call Glenn at 772-285-7558 with any questions for a showing.

(RLNE5891658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21029 SW Modena Way have any available units?
21029 SW Modena Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 21029 SW Modena Way have?
Some of 21029 SW Modena Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21029 SW Modena Way currently offering any rent specials?
21029 SW Modena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21029 SW Modena Way pet-friendly?
No, 21029 SW Modena Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 21029 SW Modena Way offer parking?
No, 21029 SW Modena Way does not offer parking.
Does 21029 SW Modena Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21029 SW Modena Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21029 SW Modena Way have a pool?
No, 21029 SW Modena Way does not have a pool.
Does 21029 SW Modena Way have accessible units?
No, 21029 SW Modena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21029 SW Modena Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21029 SW Modena Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 21029 SW Modena Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pools
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity