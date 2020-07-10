21029 SW Modena Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

2 BR w/ den 2 BA 2 CG villa in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. - 2 BR 2 BA, 2 CG vila in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. Gorgeous interior finishings, with granite tops, 42'' wood cabinets, stainless appliances, includes washer and dryer, covered rear porch and spectacular canal view......Live the resort lifestyle in this private gated community with perhaps one of the most prestigious HOA clubhouse offerings on the Treasure Coast.. This great location offers easy access to the state of the art Traditions medical center, shopping, schools and only minutes to I95 via the Crosstown Pkwy. You are also just a short drive to the Traditions PUD, offering many dining options, shops, big box stores, and a friendly environment with that town center feel..This unit is available now ! Call Glenn at 772-285-7558 with any questions for a showing.



(RLNE5891658)