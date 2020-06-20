All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 190 NW Willow Grove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
190 NW Willow Grove Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:01 AM

190 NW Willow Grove Ave

190 Willow Grove Avenue · (305) 305-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

190 Willow Grove Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Large home in closed gated Community with Great Amenities> Lease price includes Gas, Association Fees, Security, Amenities, Garbage Collection, Lawn Care
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Formal Dining/Living, Open Kitchen with Den/Family Room. Kitchen has stone counter top, Steel Appliances with Gas Stove. Gas is included in the rental price and controls Stove, AC and Water heather. Basic Internet is also included as well as lawn care. Tenant pays extra fro Water and Electricity.
Laundry Room, 2 Car Garage with Automatic Control
Amenities include Large Pool on Lake, Game Room, State of the Art Gym, Party Room, Tennis COurts, Basketball Court, Kids Area.o

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 NW Willow Grove Ave have any available units?
190 NW Willow Grove Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 NW Willow Grove Ave have?
Some of 190 NW Willow Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 NW Willow Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
190 NW Willow Grove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 NW Willow Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 190 NW Willow Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 190 NW Willow Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 190 NW Willow Grove Ave does offer parking.
Does 190 NW Willow Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 NW Willow Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 NW Willow Grove Ave have a pool?
Yes, 190 NW Willow Grove Ave has a pool.
Does 190 NW Willow Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 190 NW Willow Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 190 NW Willow Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 NW Willow Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 190 NW Willow Grove Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity