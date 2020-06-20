190 NW Willow Grove Ave

Amenities

Large home in closed gated Community with Great Amenities> Lease price includes Gas, Association Fees, Security, Amenities, Garbage Collection, Lawn Care

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Formal Dining/Living, Open Kitchen with Den/Family Room. Kitchen has stone counter top, Steel Appliances with Gas Stove. Gas is included in the rental price and controls Stove, AC and Water heather. Basic Internet is also included as well as lawn care. Tenant pays extra fro Water and Electricity.

Laundry Room, 2 Car Garage with Automatic Control

Amenities include Large Pool on Lake, Game Room, State of the Art Gym, Party Room, Tennis COurts, Basketball Court, Kids Area.o