1531 SW Hackensack Ave Available 07/01/20 Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage In South Port St. Lucie. Perfect home for a commuter as it close to I95 and the Turnpike. Kitchen offers Granite Counter Tops, Laminate and Tile Floors living areas and master bedroom, and Carpet in the other Bedrooms. Close to Shopping and Parks,Woodland Trails Community Park (kids’ jungle gyms, swings, soccer field, etc.)



Minimum requirements are as follows: Credit score 650, Application fee of $75 per adult 18 years, first month $1,550 Last month $1,550 and security $1,550 and Absolutely No pets, No smoking, No evictions and criminal history. Call to view the property.



(RLNE4189345)