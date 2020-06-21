All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 1531 SW Hackensack Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
1531 SW Hackensack Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1531 SW Hackensack Ave

1531 Southwest Hackensack Avenue · (772) 834-2707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1531 Southwest Hackensack Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1531 SW Hackensack Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1531 SW Hackensack Ave Available 07/01/20 Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage In South Port St. Lucie. Perfect home for a commuter as it close to I95 and the Turnpike. Kitchen offers Granite Counter Tops, Laminate and Tile Floors living areas and master bedroom, and Carpet in the other Bedrooms. Close to Shopping and Parks,Woodland Trails Community Park (kids’ jungle gyms, swings, soccer field, etc.)

Minimum requirements are as follows: Credit score 650, Application fee of $75 per adult 18 years, first month $1,550 Last month $1,550 and security $1,550 and Absolutely No pets, No smoking, No evictions and criminal history. Call to view the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4189345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 SW Hackensack Ave have any available units?
1531 SW Hackensack Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
Is 1531 SW Hackensack Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1531 SW Hackensack Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 SW Hackensack Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1531 SW Hackensack Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 1531 SW Hackensack Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1531 SW Hackensack Ave does offer parking.
Does 1531 SW Hackensack Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 SW Hackensack Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 SW Hackensack Ave have a pool?
No, 1531 SW Hackensack Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1531 SW Hackensack Ave have accessible units?
No, 1531 SW Hackensack Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 SW Hackensack Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 SW Hackensack Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 SW Hackensack Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 SW Hackensack Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1531 SW Hackensack Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity