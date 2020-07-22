All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 1401 SW Sudder Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
1401 SW Sudder Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1401 SW Sudder Ave

1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This adorable home offers 3 bedroom,2 bathroom with tile and carpeted floors. Moreover there is updated kitchen, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. Make this your home by applying today!
NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 SW Sudder Ave have any available units?
1401 SW Sudder Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 SW Sudder Ave have?
Some of 1401 SW Sudder Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 SW Sudder Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1401 SW Sudder Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 SW Sudder Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 SW Sudder Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1401 SW Sudder Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1401 SW Sudder Ave offers parking.
Does 1401 SW Sudder Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 SW Sudder Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 SW Sudder Ave have a pool?
No, 1401 SW Sudder Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1401 SW Sudder Ave have accessible units?
No, 1401 SW Sudder Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 SW Sudder Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 SW Sudder Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedroom Apartments
Port St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pools
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University