1401 SW Sudder Ave

Amenities
This adorable home offers 3 bedroom,2 bathroom with tile and carpeted floors. Moreover there is updated kitchen, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. Make this your home by applying today!
NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.