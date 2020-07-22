1401 SW Sudder Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This adorable home offers 3 bedroom,2 bathroom with tile and carpeted floors. Moreover there is updated kitchen, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. Make this your home by applying today!

NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.