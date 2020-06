Amenities

Seasonal Rental in SW Port Saint Lucie - FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL TURNKEY RENTAL- AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020. $2400 off season, $3000 season.JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. RELAX IN THIS 3/2.5/2 OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME IN THE POPULAR BECKER AREA. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND FENCED YARD. CONVENIENT TO THE TURNPIKE AND 95. 15 MINUTES AWAY FROM METS STADIUM. LAWN CARE/ WIRELESS INTERNET/CABLE PROVIDED



No Pets Allowed



