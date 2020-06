Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this BRAND NEW 4/4/2 spacious house that's immaculately appointed! Granite and stainless Kitchen with totally modern bathrooms. Relax or entertain on the covered back porch or in the huge backyard! Just minutes from the Turnpike ans I-95 Becker Rd exits for quick, easy access to Martin or Palm Beach Counties. VIEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://mls.ricohtours.com/ea08ec87-00c9-45d5-b35a-cfb2a00de04c/