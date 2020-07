Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking pool internet access

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in the heart of Tradition.Home is equipped with stainless steel kitchen appliances and high end laundry equipment. Beautiful fully fenced yard with screened in patio. One bedroom is located on the first floor, with Master and two guest rooms on the second. Townpark offers great amenities with an expansive club house that includes resort style pool, basketball courts, game room and exercise room.Cable, internet and Lawncare included with Rent.