Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning

2/2 SFH

No HOA

Tenant pays all utilties

Pets allowed with restrictions

W/D and additional laundry room

Single family home that contains 900 sq ft and was built in 1973. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tenant responsible for all utilities Electric, water & cable No Pets allowed First, Last & Security deposit due at move in Credit Check and Background check performed with application of $55.00 per applicant over 18 monthly income must be at least 3X rental rate