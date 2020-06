Amenities

Wonderful Single Family home with 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Tile throughout, SS appliances, large rear patio with private backyard and an amazing clubhouse with community pool, gym, and social area. Located in the heart of Tradition with all the shopping and restaurants minutes away. Hurry...this one will not last long.