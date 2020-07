10286 Canossa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

A BEAUTIFUL, WELL-MAINTAINED 2-BED, 2-BATH TOWNHOUSE IN THE UPSCALE VERANO COMMUNITY. THERE IS TILE THROUGHOUT, A KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND A PAVERED PATIO WITH A WATER VIEW. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN WALK-IN CLOSET, AND THE DEN/OFFICE CAN BE OUTFITTED WITH A PULL OUT SOFA TO ACCOMMODATE EXTRA GUESTS. THERE'S A 2-CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR A GOLF CART. THE HOME IS PROTECTED BY IMPACT GLASS ON ALL OPENINGS AND A MONITORED SECURITY SYSTEM. BASIC TV AND INTERNET SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE. LONG-TERM TENANTS HAVE ACCESS TO THE TALAVERA CLUB WITH AN EXTENSIVE FTNESS CENTER, INDOOR AND OUTDOOR POOLS, AND A SOCIAL CLUBHOUSE FOR MEETING FRIENDS.