Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:17 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
7030 US-1
7030 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7190 N Highway 1
7190 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
DIRECT RIVERFRONT END UNIT!! Remodeled condo,with granite counter tops!River views from living, bedroom and kitchen areas. Screened riverfront balcony with storage. Lovely pool area and fishing pier.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
6780 Sandhill Drive
6780 Sandhill Drive, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
Check out this lovely rental home on a wooded lot. Enjoy the large screened porch and make relaxing in your backyard easy. Home is located on a quiet street.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Delespine Garden
1 Unit Available
1177 La Fair Street
1177 La Fair St, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
Beautifully Refinished 3 bedroom split plan home with newly remodeled large master bedroom & private bath.

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4269 Piedras Street
4269 Piedras Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1375 sqft
NO smoking. First, last and security required for move in unless credit score is 700 or above. $75 lease preparation fee. $75 application fee per adult applicant. Completely remodeled home in 2016. Move in condition.

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue
5550 Meadow Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2083 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 2,083 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a great open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast var. Formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
The Meadows East
1 Unit Available
851 Marcella Lane
851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
985 Glenda Drive
985 Glenda Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5610 Sisson Road
5610 Sisson Road, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
Nice 1/2 duplex with great yard and plenty of space. Two bedrooms, two baths with one car garage. Tenant to maintain water system.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
233 Birch Street
233 Birch Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This charming bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Unit has been update with tile floors, new kitchen with granite countertops and bathroom. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Indian River.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian River Heights
1 Unit Available
4599 Moon Road
4599 Moon Road, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
854 sqft
NOT A SECTION 8 APPROVED PROPERTY AND NO PETS PLEASE! Light and bright two bedroom first floor end unit in quadplex convenient to restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Cathedral Villas
1 Unit Available
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
River Heights
1 Unit Available
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Janet Road
4646 Janet Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
QUIET COUNTRY SETTING ON OVER ONE ACRE LOT, WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES TWO LARGE SCREEN PORCHES ON NORTH AND SOUTH SIDES OF HOUSE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDES - OPEN PARKING ONLY - GARAGE IS NOT PART OF RENTAL AND USED BY OWNER,
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Trails Of Titusville
1 Unit Available
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1902 sqft
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
841 Cressa Circle
841 Cressa Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
2088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home with gray vinyl floors, and sea glass gray paint. This lovely home is on a tranquil lake located a short distance from the KSC, the beaches and Orlando.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
1775 Larchmont Court
1775 Larchmont Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2607 sqft
Stunning and serene! This Bahamian-style waterfront pool home has been completely updated to create a resort-like atmosphere that's sure to give you vacation vibes everyday.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
803 S Washington Avenue
803 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1089 sqft
STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian River Residence
1 Unit Available
3205 S Washington Avenue
3205 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2200 sqft
Amazing Direct Indian River Front, 8th floor condo. This unit is complete with a large balcony for dramatic views of the river and sunrises. Spacious with 2200 living square feet includes 3bdrm/3ba plus den/office.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Port St. John, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Port St. John renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

