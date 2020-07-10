/
pet friendly apartments
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL
7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103
7220 N Highway 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1002 sqft
2BR/2BA WATERFRONT CONDO - This ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a direct water view and is just steps away from the pool. Recent bathroom upgrades include vanities, mirrors and light fixtures.
Port St. John
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John
Cocoa North
3741 S Sherwood Circle
3741 South Sherwood Circle, Cocoa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Here's the 4th bedroom you've been searching for! Tile floors in kitchen and living areas, Carpet in all 4 bedrooms! Great open floorplan, fenced yard and screened patio. Owner will consider ONE small pet 20 lbs. or less (no ''danger breeds'').
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1285 Little Oak Circle
1285 Little Oak Circle, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2313 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Pinetree Gardens
4851 Sisson Road
4851 Sisson Road, Titusville, FL
Studio
$950
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John
Adamson Creek
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,
Myrtle Park
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 24 pounds.
190 E Olmstead Drive
190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1023 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED, PLEASE NO NOT ASK!! Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community.
Casa Loma
821 Faull Drive
821 Faull Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
Four year old duplex style two bedroom two bath unit with one car garage. Airy bright floor plan! Tile floors throughout unit. Tray ceiling. Open concept kitchen and living room area. Breakfast bar. Ceiling fans.
Read Allen
1083 S DELEON AVE
1083 South Deleon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy.
1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10
1850 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
670 sqft
Nice and Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Located in Titusville FL! - Are you looking for superb apartment living in Titusville, FL? Park Vista Apartments is conveniently situated near several shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment for your
Osbans S-d
1111 Kennedy Court 38
1111 Kennedy Court, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$699
580 sqft
1111 Kennedy Court 38 Available 07/18/20 Cozy 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Apartment located in Titusville! - This quiet, newly gated community offers a spacious cozy 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Villa with a recently built privacy fence located in the heart of
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
318 Macon Drive
318 Macon Cir, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1620 sqft
3BR/2BA HOME IN PLANTATION OAKS IN TITUSVILLE - Bright and airy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Titusville has a very spacious feel. Eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, built in microwave and modern appliances.
Colonial Heights
997 Harrison St
997 Harrison Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
Private, spacious town-home with beautiful updates. The owners have enclosed the patio area allowing for a large open space downstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters an a large island.
Bartons
31 Barton Avenue
31 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1 sqft
''Old Rockledge'' Barton Avenue is the oldest street in Brevard County. This historic home was built in 1875, and has seven private residences. Residence #7 is a two story home, loving area downstairs, bedrooms and bath upstairs.
Cordial Manor
765 Sara Jane Lane
765 Sara Jane Lane, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute little Efficiency in the heart of south Merritt Island. Includes water, lawn, and pest control! Pets case by case scenario and No Smoking
Colonial Heights
565 Hanover Drive
565 Hanover Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3BR/2BA HOME IN TITUSVILLE - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Titusville is "move in" ready! All new recent upgrades and features throughout the home including; painted interior, ceramic tile throughout, window
The Trails Of Titusville
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1902 sqft
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room
Villa De Palmas
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
Hampton Homes
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.
Shepards Park Acres
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.
Merritt Lakes Estates
250 Le Jeune Drive
250 Le Jeune Drive, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in GREAT location on Merritt Island. Tile throughout. Basic Lawn care included in rent.Close to everything, schools, parks, shopping. Easy commute to KSC, Orlando and the attractions.
Hickory Green
4323 Kenneth Court
4323 Kenneth Ct, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1911 sqft
Beautiful home in Hickory Green. Ready for August 1, 2020 Occupancy! Built in 2003, with block construction and many upgrades. You can live large with 4 Bedrooms, 2200+ SQFT, 2 car garage and screened porch.
