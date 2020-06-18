All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:45 AM

815 Conreid Drive Northeast

815 Conreid Drive Northeast · (941) 613-4035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 Conreid Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
ANNUAL RENTAL.
Direct gulf access, fish right from your backyard! Super cute and clean 3/1 in Port Charlotte. Updated throughout, no carpeting, spacious kitchen and living area, carport with utility shed, large backyard and 2 parking areas.
Close to the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, Tennis Courts, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment & Historic Downtown Punta Gorda.

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st & security deposit
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year+
HOA: No.
INCLUDED IN RENT: None.
Washer/dryer: NO. Hook ups are available.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call 365 Property Management 941-500-4511
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the application fee

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Admin Fee $50.00 (one time)
Pet fee: Pet application fee $20, nonrefundable pet fee per pet $250

LEASING AGENT: 365 Property Management

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Conreid Drive Northeast have any available units?
815 Conreid Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Charlotte, FL.
What amenities does 815 Conreid Drive Northeast have?
Some of 815 Conreid Drive Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Conreid Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
815 Conreid Drive Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Conreid Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 815 Conreid Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 815 Conreid Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 815 Conreid Drive Northeast does offer parking.
Does 815 Conreid Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Conreid Drive Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Conreid Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 815 Conreid Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 815 Conreid Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 815 Conreid Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Conreid Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Conreid Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Conreid Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 Conreid Drive Northeast has units with air conditioning.
