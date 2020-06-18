815 Conreid Drive Northeast

Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL.
Direct gulf access, fish right from your backyard! Super cute and clean 3/1 in Port Charlotte. Updated throughout, no carpeting, spacious kitchen and living area, carport with utility shed, large backyard and 2 parking areas.
Close to the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, Tennis Courts, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment & Historic Downtown Punta Gorda.
MOVE-IN FEE: 1st & security deposit
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year+
HOA: No.
INCLUDED IN RENT: None.
Washer/dryer: NO. Hook ups are available.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call 365 Property Management 941-500-4511
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the application fee
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Admin Fee $50.00 (one time)
Pet fee: Pet application fee $20, nonrefundable pet fee per pet $250
LEASING AGENT: 365 Property Management
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*