815 Conreid Drive Northeast

ANNUAL RENTAL.

Direct gulf access, fish right from your backyard! Super cute and clean 3/1 in Port Charlotte. Updated throughout, no carpeting, spacious kitchen and living area, carport with utility shed, large backyard and 2 parking areas.

Close to the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, Tennis Courts, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment & Historic Downtown Punta Gorda.



MOVE-IN FEE: 1st & security deposit

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year+

HOA: No.

INCLUDED IN RENT: None.

Washer/dryer: NO. Hook ups are available.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call 365 Property Management 941-500-4511

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the application fee



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Admin Fee $50.00 (one time)

Pet fee: Pet application fee $20, nonrefundable pet fee per pet $250



LEASING AGENT: 365 Property Management



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*