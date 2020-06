Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

single family home- Murdock



Possible Lease option ( rent to own after 2 years)

single family home in safe and convenient area in Murdock. 2 (but could be 3 bedroom) Large back yard. Lots of storage and ready to move in. New kitchen with new counter top, and real wood cabinets. First, last, and security. Pets ok with deposit. Security alarm in place. Workshop and separate room for laundry as well as a huge shed outside for storage.

Safe and convenient location near desirable Rock Creek/ Chevy Chase neighborhood. Available June 5th Annual lease. Pets ok with pet fees that apply. Credit check will apply to any persons over 18. No previous evictions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288741

